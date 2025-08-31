Educating Yorkshire will make its grand return on Channel 4 tonight (August 31).

Educating Yorkshire is back for a brand new series.

More than a decade after it first aired, the Channel 4 hit is back.

But when exactly can you watch the first episode?

A brand new series of Educating Yorkshire is finally set to return to Channel 4. More than a decade after the cameras first entered Thornhill Community Academy they are back.

Viewers will be invited back into the corridors of the school in Dewsbury to meet a whole new generation of teachers and students. The first series hit our screens back in 2013 and 12 years later the show returns.

Excitement is building after Channel 4 released an incredible ‘one-take’ style teaser for the revived documentary. The trailer was written and planned by students from the school itself, the broadcaster said.

What time is Educating Yorkshire on TV tonight?

Educating Yorkshire will return in August 2025 | Channel 4

School might still be out, but Channel 4’s documentary series will make its highly anticipated return tonight (August 31). The first episode will start at 8pm and will last for an hour, including adverts.

It will be followed by the second episode of the broadcaster’s newest show The Inheritance.

How to watch Educating Yorkshire 2025?

The revived version of the show will once again have a home on Channel 4. New episodes will be broadcast weekly on the TV station on Sunday nights tonight.

It will air on Channel 4/ 4HD from 8pm and it will also be available to watch live and on catch up via the broadcaster’s on demand app - now called simply Channel 4 (formerly All4/ 4oD).

Which school was Educating Yorkshire filmed at?

The Channel 4 cameras have returned to Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, after more than a decade. The original series, which started in September 2013, was also filmed at the very same school.

Filming took place during the 2024/25 academic year at the secondary school. Pupils from the school have also been involved in the advertising campaign for the upcoming episodes.

Channel 4 enlisted the help of students for an incredible ‘one-take’ style teaser. It takes viewers round the school through classrooms, the science lab, the playground, canteen, and the sports hall.

Starting with two students wondering how they could possibly come up with a trailer, it explores the school, before returning to the original classroom. The two students describe the idea of a ‘one-take’ as “too difficult” in a fun tongue-in-cheek moment.

The teaser not only featured the schoolkids, it was actually written and planned by them. It was made in collaboration with Paddington in Peru director Dougal Wilson.

The trailer is set to a soundtrack made by the school band. Matthew Burton, headteacher of Thornhill Community Academy, said: “It’s been fantastic for our students to get involved in making a really unique launch film for the series, giving them the opportunity to learn and grow their skills in acting, filmmaking, and more.

“Every student who has got involved in the campaign – whether behind the camera, or in front of it - should be incredibly proud of themselves, showing their creativity and talent with full force.”

