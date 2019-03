Have your say

More than 30 restaurants, cafes and bars will be taking part in Sunderland Restaurant Week, which runs form March 16-24.

There are a number of deals on offer throughout the week, starting at £5 or multiple courses for £10 or £15. Download vouchers at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk

As an added bonus there will be free city centre parking in council car parks after 5pm.