Popular Toby Carvery in Sunderland reopens after refit

The Mayor of Sunderland cut the ribbon to unveil a new look at a popular carvery.

The well-known Toby Carvery at the Barnes roundabout was reopened by Coun Lynda Scanlan after a two-week refurbishment.

Changes included a new bar area and toilets, as well as new carpets and furnishings.

The exterior was also given a freshen up with a paint job and work to improve the flower beds and lighting.

St Benedict’s Hospice in Ryhope were also invited to the unveiling of the new look as The Barnes has chosen the hospice as its Charity of the Year.

General manager Laura Howe said: “We’re so pleased at how brilliant refurbished Toby Carvery Barnes Park looks. We were thrilled to have had both the Mayor of Sunderland and the hospice cut the ceremonial ribbon for us.

“Lynda is such passionate and caring person. The work she does to help the area is brilliant to see.”