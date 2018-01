Help us to find Sunderland and Durham’s Best Chippy

We are on the look-out for Sunderland’s Best Chippy of 2018 - and we need your help.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chip shop.

And with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK, everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which chippy in South Tyneside gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2018.

Entries will be printed in this paper and online until Friday, February 2, 2018, so you can vote for your favourite.

So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon you’ll find in the paper to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for.

The closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Coupons hand-delivered to the office or any received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

HERE’S THE LIST OF CHIP SHOPS YOU CAN VOTE FOR:

SEC001, CARRVILLE FISH SHOP, 68 HIGH STREET, DURHAM

SEC002, BELL’S FISH AND CHIPS, 33 MARSHALL TERRACE, DURHAM

SEC003, ROBINSON FISH AND CHIPS, 21 NORTH ROAD, DURHAM

SEC004, FRAM’S FRY, 30A FRONT STREET, DURHAM

SEC005, NEWTON CHIPPY, 2 CARR HOUSE DRIVE, DURHAM

SEC006, JIM’S GOLDEN FRY, 2 CRAGHEAD ROAD, PELTON FELL, CHESTER-LE-STREET

SEC007, COD FATHER, NORFOLK PLACE, BIRTLEY

SEC008, STANTONS FISH AND CHIPS, 29 NEVILLE STREET, DURHAM

SEC009, I-FRY, 17 HARRATON TERRACE, DURHAM ROAD, BIRTLEY

SEC010, CLEM’S FISH RESTAURANT, 61 FRONT STREET, CHESTER-LE-STREET

SEC011, SILVER GRID, 90 NEWBOTTLE STREET, HOUGNTON-LE-SPRING

SEC012, GRASSWELL CHIPPY, 1 GRASSWELL TERRACE, HOUGHTON-LE-SPRING

SEC013, GOLDEN FRY INN, 38 WESTBOURNE TERRACE, HOUGHTON-LE-SPRING

SEC014, THE VILLAGE FRYER, 18 SOUTH CRESCENT, FENCE HOUSES

SEC015, DULAI FISH BAR, FRONT STREET, HETTON-LE-HOLE

SEC016, FRIARS PLAICE, 9 FRIAR STREET, SHOTTON COLLIERY

SEC017, SOUTH HETTON FISHERIES, LOGAN TERRACE, SOUTH HETTON

SEC018, JOHNSONS FISH SHOP, 39 FRONT STREET, SACRISTON, DURHAM

SEC019, THE CODFATHER, 1 ST PAUL’S TERRACE, WEST PELTON

SEC020, CLEM’S FISH RESTAURANT, 2 MARITIME TERRACE, SUNDERLAND

SEC021, ANGELS, 12 DERWENT STREET, SUNDERLAND

SEC022, RYHOPE FISHERIES LTD, 1 ST PAUL’S TERRACE, SUNDERLAND

SEC023, FLETCHER’S FISH & CHIPS, 35 NOBLE STREET, SUNDERLAND

SEC024, FRYDAYS, 35 WINDSOR TERRACE, SUNDERLAND

SEC025, THE HUT FISH & CHIP SHOP, WARWICK TERRACE, SUNDERLAND

SEC026, TOMMY’S FISH BAR, 3 DOXFORD PARK WAY, SUNDERLAND

SEC027, GILLS GOLDEN FRY, 43 ASHDOWN ROAD, SUNDERLAND

SEC028, GOLDEN FRY FISH SHOP, 193 DURHAM ROAD, SUNDERLAND

SEC029, MURTHA, 70 ST. LUKE’S TERRACE, SUNDERLAND

SEC030, CHESTER FISH N GRILL, 218 CHESTER ROAD, SUNDERLAND

SEC031, THE JOLLY FRYER, 497 HYLTON ROAD, SUNDERLAND

SEC032, STEPS FISH BAR, 1 GERRARD ROAD, SUNDERLAND

SEC033, SOUTHWICK CHIPPY, 2, CARLISLE TERRACE, SUNDERLAND

SEC034, FOUNTAINS TRADITIONAL FISH & CHIPS, 1 EDMONTON SQUARE, SUNDERLAND

SEC035, MR CHIPZ, 13 ETHEL TERRACE, SUNDERLAND

SEC036, GILLS FRY FRY, 33 BLACKWOOD ROAD, SUNDERLAND

SEC037, T.H. LEE , 6 WOOLWICH CLOSE, SUNDERLAND

SEC038, ROKER FISHERIES, 177 ROKER AVENUE, SUNDERLAND

SEC039, GILLS FRY-FRY, 54 BEDE STREET, SUNDERLAND

SEC040, DOWNEYS FISH & CHIPS, 4-5 PIER POINT, MARINE WALK, SUNDERLAND

SEC041, LATIMERS SEAFOOD DELI, WHITBURN ROAD, SUNDERLAND

SEC042, AMBLESIDE FISHERIES, 58 AMBLESIDE AVENUE, SEAHAM

SEC043, SEAHAM CHIPPY, 33 SOUTH RAILWAY STREET, SEAHAM

SEC044, DOWNEYS FISH & CHIPS, 5 NORTH TERRACE, SEAHAM

SEC045, MACS CHIPPY, 24 ROPERY WALK, SEAHAM

SEC046, WESTLEA GOLDEN FISH AND CHIPS, 3 WEST GROVE, SEAHAM

SEC047, DONWELL CHIPPY, 43 DURHAM AVENUE, WASHINGTON

SEC048, RITZ FISH AND CHIP SHOP, 12 EDEN VILLAS, OXCLOSE ROAD, WASHINGTON

SEC049, BELLS, TEAL FARM WAY, WASHINGTON

SEC050, STEPS FISH RESTAURANT, 1 UPPER YODEN WAY, PETERLEE

SEC051, CRISPY COD, 80 BEVERLEY WAY, PETERLEE

SEC052, J&A RIDDELL, SUNDERLAND ROAD, HORDEN

SEC053, EDEN FISH INN, 112 EDENHILL ROAD, PETERLEE

SEC054, DULAI’S FISHERIES, 118 YODEN ROAD, PETERLEE