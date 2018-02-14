Dates announced for the return of Sunderland Restaurant Week

Have your say

Loosen your belts - Sunderland Restaurant Week is returning next month.

It’s been announced that the bargain dining initiative will return to the city from Saturday, March 17 until March 25.

Diners who download vouchers from the Sunderland Bid website can enjoy offers of meals for £5, £10 and £15 per person.

Dozens of bars, cafes and restaurants take part in the scheme which runs biannually.

This time around, there will be a host of new additions taking part including El Nido Mexican restaurant in Frederick Street, The Engine Room at The Fire Station and Grannie Annie’s in Roker, as well as Restaurant Week regulars such as The Funky Indian in Borough Road and Saucy Burger in Hylton Riverside.