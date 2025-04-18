Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CUTE Easter chicks are the newest cast members to take part in the UK's largest outdoor show.

The adorable goslings posed for pictures with vikings ahead of performing in Kynren, An Epic Tale of England, this summer.

The show, which has echos of Game of Thrones and tells the story of 2000 years of history, myth and legend, takes place on the outskirts of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, every summer.

Six baby goslings are set to become the latest fluffy little stars to join Kynren : An Epic Tale of England, having hatched just before Easter. | North News & Pictures northn

It has a cast of around 150 animals, including donkeys, cows, sheep and horses, plus 1000 volunteers, known as archers.

The six goslings will join a gaggle of geese on the seven and a half acre stage when the show's 2025 season kicks off in July.

Laurie Robinson, director of cavalry and estates at Kynren has been looking after the goslings round-the-clock with the help of her team.

She said: "Our incredible gaggle of geese often steal the show – they always make me smile as they waddle in front of the audience and across the stage – and it's wonderful to have welcomed our beautiful new baby goslings to the Kynren family.

"The new arrivals have settled in brilliantly and it's safe to say that we are feeling incredibly attached to them already.

"Goslings grow very rapidly in their first few months but I'm sure our audiences will still have lots of fun spotting our new members."

When they are ready, the goslings will join the rest of the geese to take part in training every Tuesday evening with some of the 1,000 cast and crew members that are involved in the production each year.

The volunteers are taught to understand the body language of the geese and how their own affects the geese and their movement.

The geese help to tell the tale of the country's history and its reliance on livestock and they will feature in both the Georgian Harvest scene and the finale during the 90-minute spectacular.

Karen Brass, who has been working with the geese since 2019 as one of the volunteer animal team leaders, said: "All of the geese feel right at home here at Kynren.

"They love running around in the grounds and my favourite thing is to watch them waddle together – they’re such a lovely group and are incredibly loyal too."