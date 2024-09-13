Dua Lipa fans outside of London and Liverpool fuming over apparent tour “snub”

BRIT Award winner Dua Lipa has announced dates for her 2025 “Radical Optimism” world tour overnight.

The singer is set for dates in the UK as part of the tour, performing at Wembley Stadium and Anfield, Liverpool.

But fans have been left stunned over what they consider a big omission in terms of her tour dates in the country.

It’s set to be one of the biggest pop concerts in 2025, but for some Dua Lipa fans her initial tour date announcement has left them with anything but “ Radical Optimism. ”

The BRIT Award winner announced overnight dates and locations for her world tour next year, but many fans across the UK have been left heartbroken that Lipa’s UK dates extend currently to just London and Liverpool - no Glasgow and no Edinburgh announcements have been made… yet.

Dua Lipa’s world tour announcement has left some UK fans stunned over a lack of additional locations outside of London and Liverpool. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

That’s led a raft of fans to take to social media to express their disappointment with the lack of further UK tour dates, with those in Scotland especially unhappy that Lipa is not heading across the border as part of her tour.

"No Scotland shows is crazy,” one social media user wrote, exclaiming that if the likes of Oasis and Taylor Swift are happy to accommodate dates in Scotland, why can’t Dua Lipa, while another user wrote "No Scotland date, Dua Lipa you are killing me."

One user went as far as to state that they “Can't believe Dua Lipa hates Scotland," while a more mild-mannered take online was the comment “No Scotland date, Dua Lipa you are killing me."

That’s not to say that Lipa is going to completely snub the country; there is a rather large gap in her tour itinerary between her June 13 2025 date in Belgium and her first night at Wembley Stadium on June 20 2025.

Could there be scope therefore that Murrayfield or the OVO Hydro dates might get dropped sooner rather than later? Or will Scottish fans have to make the journey to Liverpool to catch the singer on her tour?

Dua Lipa is set to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 20 and 21 2025, followed by a date at Anfield, Liverpool on June 24 2025. Tickets for these shows are currently on sale through Ticketmaster UK .