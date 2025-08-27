Destination X fans were gutted by the latest elimination 😭🚌

Destination X has confirmed the line-up for its final.

One of the audience favourites has been eliminated.

But how did fans react to the exit?

This article contains spoilers for Destination X through to episode 9. Don’t read if you haven’t watched the episode from August 27.

A fan favourite contestant has departed the Destination X bus, just before the final. The BBC’s newest game show has almost reached the finish line and just three players are left.

Heading into the penultimate the cast had been whittled down to four - with Josh, Saskia, Judith and Daren left. Unfortunately, the people’s taxi driver has reached his final stop and Daz was eliminated from the show.

Read my full recap of the Destination X semi-final to find out what led to his elimination. But fans have taken to social media to grieve his departure.

Destination X fans react to heartbreaking exit

Rob Brydon hosts Destination X | BBC

Only three players could make it to the final of Destination X, with £100,000 on the line. It meant that one of the contestants would just miss out on making it all the way to the end of the journey.

Unfortunately for his legion of fans, Daren was the one who had to leave. He’d placed his X in Paris, but the real destination was Monaco.

Taking to social media to react to Daz’s exit, one fan wrote: “A king fell tonight.” Another echoed: “I feel like everyone wanted Darren to win. Seems like a lovely guy.”

A fan wrote: “Drat! Sorry Darren has gone. Judith for the win.” One person said: “Wanted Darren to win, but now either of the girls.”

A viewer added: “Oof. That was rough. Daren is a nice man.” Another wrote: “Oh i'm so emotional about Daren leaving.”

Fortunately, it did mean that Daren could reunite with his Jackie P. Such a shame that moment wasn’t captured by the cameras.

Who do you think will win Destination X? Let me know your hopes and predictions by email: [email protected] .

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.