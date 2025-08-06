The Destination X journey is already over for quite a few players - see who has left the show 👀📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Destination X is the BBC’s newest game show.

Rob Brydon hosts the series which mixes The Traitors and Coach Trip.

But who is still on the journey right now?

The Destination X bus is about to hit the road again, but where will it end up? No-one knows, at least until 10pm anyway.

Rob Brydon is on hosting duty for the brand new game show which debuted on BBC One last week. It is back for two more episodes and more hopeful guesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who has already left the Destination X bus and which players are still in the game? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Destination X on next?

Rob Brydon gets ready for take-off as the host of Destination X, the new BBC game show (Picture: BBC/TwoFour)

The wheels on the Destination X bus will be turning again tonight (August 6) as the show returns for its second week. It is due to start at 9pm on BBC once again, following MasterChef’s controversial return.

Destination X will then be back tomorrow (August 7) for another episode. Episodes will be broadcast on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Who has left Destination X so far?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Brydon host new BBC competition show Destination X. | BBC/TwoFour

The first episode proved to be particularly brutal as a number of players were culled before they could even reach the Destination X bus. Chloe-Anne, Ashvin and Claire were knocked out in the initial challenge.

Mahidi made it to the bus but decided to leave the bus voluntarily after one night, craving a home-cooked meal. Deborah was eliminated after being the player whose map guess was the furthest away, despite getting a clue for winning the box challenge.

The second episode saw just one player leave, after the five departures in episode one. Dawn was eliminated after her guess of the location was revealed to be the furthest away.

The full list before episode three on August 6 looks like this:

Chloe-Anne - episode 1

Ashvin - episode 1

Claire - episode 1

Mahidi - walked episode 1

Deborah - episode 1

Dawn - episode 2

Who is still in the cast of Destination X?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Destination X starts on BBC One on July 30 | BBC

The show did initially feature 13 contestants, but after just two episodes that has already been cut to seven with six people leaving so far. The players left in with a chance to win the life-changing £100,000 jackpot includes:

Ben - 42, South Wales - Surf School Director

Daren - 58, London - Taxi Driver

James - 23, Manchester - e-Commerce manager

Josh - 26, Dartford - Pilot

Judith - 28, Bristol - Nuclear Engineer

Nick - 35, Cornwall - Endurance Athlete

Saskia - 25, Birmingham - Marketing Executive

Who is the host of Destination X on BBC?

Rob Brydon is the ‘gamemaster’ for the Beeb’s newest competition show. Destination X will premiere this evening and will broadcast two episodes per week, through to the end of August.

Speaking about the show, the host said: “I've never done a TV show on this scale before. I loved the idea of it, the combination of having to work out clues as to where you are and having to get on with each other. It struck me as the best bits of The Traitors with the best bits of Race Across the World.

“The other thing that attracted me was the scale of it and being a part of a show as ambitious as this, with as huge a crew and as huge a team. I knew it would be a real challenge to see if I could steer that ship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “I don't want to give anything away but when they start out, they are very much in a team mentality, they are keen to remind me that they are a team - and then things evolve.”

Discussing what surprised him the most about the show, Rob Brydon added: “The surprising things were watching the relationships develop between the players. I say in the first episode it's all about alliances, but then ultimately only one person can win £100,000. So, it was watching the dynamic of the group change over the course of the series in ways that you didn't see coming.”

Where do you know the Destination X host from?

Rob Brydon is a name that needs no introduction, but we might as well do it anyways. The Welsh actor and comedian might be best known for playing Uncle Bryn (Bryn West) on the BBC’s Gavin and Stacey.

He played the character across all three of the original series as well as returning for the 2019 and 2024 Christmas specials. He also starred in The Trip films with Steve Coogan - the most recent of which as The Trip to Greece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob also had a small role in the 2023 blockbuster film Barbie. He played Sugar Daddy Ken in the Margot Robbie movie.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.