Deal or No Deal’s host has teased ‘you won’t believe what’s coming’ 📺

Deal or No Deal is back for a new series.

The host has teased fans and urged them to ‘tune in’.

But what has Stephen Mulhern said about it?

Ring, ring, the banker is calling but will anyone pick up the call? Deal or No Deal is back for a brand new series starting this afternoon.

The iconic daytime game show is returning and fans have been teased for what to expect. First launched back in 2005, it was revived by ITV in 2023.

Stephen Mulhern is on hosting duties and he has urged viewers to ‘tune in every day’. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is the host of Deal or No Deal?

Stephen Mulhern hosts Deal or No Deal | Remarkable Entertainment/ITV

TV favourite Stephen Mulhern has taken over the role of host for the legendary game show since it was revived by ITV. Noel Edmonds was the original presenter for the programme back when it started in 2005.

He hosted the show through to 2016, when it was finally cancelled by Channel 4. Noel did not return for the revived version on ITV1.

Deal or No Deal host teases new series

Stephen Mulhern wrote on social media: “The tension’s back, the offers are real, and The Banker is waiting! The BRAND NEW series of Deal or No Deal starts today at 4pm on ITV.

“Trust me, you won’t believe what’s coming - tune in every day so you don’t miss a thing!”

Deal or No Deal is on at 4pm on ITV1 every day of the week starting today (October 27). It will be followed by The Chase.

The weirdest Deal or No Deal spin-off you’ve never seen

The British show has stuck to the format across its many years on TV. It does have a Celebrity version, but even that doesn’t push the boat out too far.

However, over in America, they have a very, very weird spin-off. Starting in 2023, Deal or No Deal Island is a reality show twist on the format.

Constants take on mental and physical challenges in a bid to retrieve suitcases full of cash - as well as picking who takes on the banker’s challenge. It has had two seasons so far and every clip I have seen of it, just leaves me befuddled.

Unfortunately, it has not yet made the jump to this side of the pond. Maybe one day!

