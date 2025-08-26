Dan Da Dan’s second season is set to continue on Thursday this week 👽👻

Dan Da Dan’s final arc of season two has begun.

Just a handful of episodes are left in the show’s latest run.

But what time will the next episode be out on streaming?

A brand new arc has begun on Dandadan as the conclusion of season two draws ever nearer. The hit show has been releasing weekly throughout the summer.

Manga fans might have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of Kinta and he is finally here. The Kaiju Arc will run through the final episodes of the anime’s second series.

Both Netflix and Crunchyroll have been airing episodes of the show once again, meaning viewers have a choice of where to watch it. However, you might be wondering if it releases at the same time on both platforms.

Here’s when you can watch the latest episode and what time it is out on both streaming services. Full details:

What time is Dandadan season 2 episode 9 out?

It might be hard to believe, but we are in the final quarter of Dan Da Dan’s second season. Just four episodes are left before Momo, Okarun, and the gang leave our screens again, starting with this week’s instalment.

Dandadan will continue on Thursday (August 28), it has been confirmed. Episode nine is due to be released on both Netflix and Crunchyroll at the same time, meaning no disruption for viewers.

The show has been very consistent with its release time throughout the second season. Dan Da Dan season two episode nine will be available from 5pm British time for UK audiences.

For those watching in America, it will drop at 12pm (Noon) ET and 9am PT. Just in time for your lunch break.

Which arc is Dandadan currently in?

The show has entered its final arc of season two, it has been confirmed. The season started by picking up with the Cursed House storyline, which started at the tail end of the first series.

It lasted from episode 11 and 12 of season one through to the fifth episode of series two. It was followed by the Evil Eye arc as Jiji struggles with not wanting to exorcise the titular yokai.

Dan Da Dan’s Kaiju arc is set to continue with episode nine this week. The arc includes the introduction of Kinta and sees the characters facing the monstrous threat of a towering kaiju.

In the manga, it ran for 11 chapters - a similar length to Evil Eye - so it is likely to potentially last into a third season of the show.

Who is in the cast of Dan Da Dan season 2?

Momo Ayase - Shion Wakayama (Japanese), Abby Trott (English)

Ken Takakura (Okarun) - Natsuki Hanae (Japanese), A.J. Beckles (English)

Seiko Ayase - Nana Mizuki (Japanese), Kari Wahlgren (English)

Aira Shiratori - Ayane Sakura (Japanese), Lisa Reimold (English)

Jin Enjoji - Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese), Aleks Le (English)

Turbo Granny - Mayumi Tanaka (Japanese), Barbara Goodson (English)

The cast features plenty of familiar voices, Shion Wakayama is Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail as well as Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero.

Natsuki Hanae is the Japanese voice of Tanjiro in Demon Slayer. He has also had roles in Tokyo Ghoul, Food Wars, Haikyu!! and more.

Abby Trott is the voice of Nezuko in the English dub of Demon Slayer - so a few links to the famous anime in this show. She is also Shizuka Mikazuki in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.