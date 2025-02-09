Dancing on Ice fans have reacted to the latest elimination ⛸

Chris Taylor was eliminated in the first skate-off of 2025.

He was in the bottom two with Anton Ferdinand.

Both stars took to the ice to perform their routines once again.

Dancing on Ice fans took to social media to vent about the ITV series after the latest elimination. The long-running competition brought back the dreaded skate-off this week after dropping it for the early weeks of 2025.

But viewers were left grumbling about the “high scores” given out by judges this season. While others were gutted as Christ Taylor was eliminated from the show.

Dancing on Ice is airing on ITV on Sunday nights throughout the early weeks of 2025. See how audiences reacted to the latest episode.

Who left Dancing on Ice in week 5?

Chris Taylor has left Dancing on Ice 2025 | ITV

Former Love Island star Chris Taylor became the fifth celebrity to leave this season - and the fourth elimination. He was sent home after the return of the dreaded skate-off.

Chris and his partner Robin Johnstone had to take to the ice again after ending up in the bottom two with Anton Ferdinand. The judges decided to save the retired footballer after the two stars performed their routines once more.

Viewers make same criticism about Dancing on Ice

Taking to social media after the latest elimination - with many criticising what has been perceived as “high scores” this season. One wrote: “The scores seem so high this year. I’m not seeing what the judges are seeing.”

Another echoed: “How can they give a nine to a dance with barely any solo skating, jumps or spins? I’ve had enough.” While a different viewer added: “What used to be great about the skate off was that it was an opportunity to do a different routine and overturn a poor score.

By re-doing the same routine it renders it pointless as the person who goes will almost always be the lowest scorer on the night.”

Others shared their sadness at seeing Chris go. One user said: “Please don't let me lose Chris, he skated well this week and he's the only eye candy I've got on this show.”

Who has Dancing on Ice so far in 2025?

As of Sunday night (February 9), a total of five celebrities have gone home in the current series of Dancing on Ice. Here’s all of the departures so far:

Chelsee Healey

The Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks actor was the first person to be eliminated from Dancing on Ice series 17. She went home in week two (January 19) as the first dances were split across two weekends.

Josh Jones

Stand-up comedian Josh withdrew in week three, leaving the competition on January 26. He was forced to leave Dancing on Ice after picking up an injury.

Ferne McCann

Despite the ITV show seeing a withdrawal in week three, there was also an elimination. TV personality Ferne McCann was sent home on January 26.

Steve Redgrave

The Olympic legend became the fourth person to leave Dancing on Ice in 2025. He was eliminated in episode four on Sunday February 2.

Chris Taylor

The one-time Love Island/ Love Island: All Stars contestants swapped the villa for ice rink in 2025. He was eliminated in the first dance off of the season on Sunday February 9.

What do you think of Dancing on Ice so far in 2025? Let me know by email: [email protected].