There will be battle re-enactments, military vehicles and all the fun of the fair.

The city is gearing up to celebrate and recognise the sterling efforts of our military personnel with Sunderland’s Armed Forces Weekend.

The event will be taking place this weekend (June 29/30) and visitors can view an array of battle re-enactments from six different periods in history, experience what a military village was like, and see Armed Forces vehicles dating from 1914 to current day.

There will be battle re-enactments from different periods in history. | John Quinn.

Armed Forces charities will also be represented across the weekend to fundraise for veterans in need while the RAF, Army and Royal Navy will also be on hand to offer advice and information for people considering a career in the military.

Children can enjoy all the fun of the fair and there will also be a range of market stalls from local traders.

Whilst there will be a range of food and refreshments available to buy, organisers are keen for the event to be affordable and people can “bring along their own picnic and drinks”.

The now annual free event is organised by army veteran John Quinn and his wife Kelly.

John, who served for 28 years, said: “We acknowledge the work and sacrifices of our Armed Forces each Armistice Day in November, but we just feel it’s important to have a summer event here in the city to celebrate the work our service personnel do.

“It’s just a chance for the city to show its appreciation to our Armed Forces. A lot of veterans feel forgotten about once they leave the forces but this weekend is a chance for them to come out, meet-up and feel valued.”

Military vehicles dating back to 1914 will be on display. | John Quinn.

The event will be launched by the city’s mayor, councillor Allison Chisnall, who will be raising the Armed Forces flag, and there will also be a display by 80 Sunderland cadets.

Some of the money raised will also go to support Friends of Fulwell’s campaign for a new war memorial which will be located off Chichester Road.

