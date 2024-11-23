So much choice, how can you decide 🎅

Christmas is approaching and you may fancy watching festive films.

From original movies to classic favourites, streaming services offer a lot of choice.

But which is the best value for money?

The halls are ready to be decked, the tree of your dreams just waiting for you to pick it up and Santa is hard at work in the North Pole. Christmas is almost here and you may just be getting into the festive spirit.

And nothing quite says holiday cheer like putting on a cosy film as you are wrapped in blankets on a dark winter’s night. But as the years go by, it feels like more and more streaming services continue to pop up - and it can be hard to decide which ones to sign up for.

Luckily the experts at QR Code Generator have scored the top streaming services out of 100 based on their number of Christmas movies and subscription costs to help you maximise your holiday viewing without affecting your Christmas budget.

Netflix is ‘best place for Christmas films’

In first place is Netflix scoring 66 out of 100, where for just £4.99 a month (£0.07 per movie), viewers can access an impressive lineup of 76 Christmas movies. The library includes beloved classics like Scrooge: A Christmas Carol and Jack Frost, as well as fun picks for younger viewers like Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas and Aggretsuko: We Wish You a Metal Christmas.

With a variety of classic and modern holiday staples, Netflix offers excellent value, making the platform an unbeatable choice for festive streaming on a budget. And it is always adding new festive features every year - see the list of what to expect here.

With a score of 52 out of 100, Disney+ comes in second place. The platform has 11 Christmas movies. While its library is smaller, a monthly subscription of £4.99 (£0.45 per movie) results in good value. Disney+ brings the charm of beloved, iconic characters, perfect for creating cosy holiday memories.

Santa will want to run to Netflix to watch Christmas films this year. Photo: ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images | ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon has a surprisingly ‘extensive’ library

In third place is Amazon Prime Video with a score of 50 out of 100. This service features the largest holiday movie selection with an impressive 244 Christmas films for £8.99 per month (£0.04 per movie).

This extensive library includes everything from classic comedies like Scrooged to quirky holiday gems like the cult-favourite horror Christmas Evil. Amazon Prime Video delivers a diverse range of festive entertainment to suit every taste.

Paramount+ is in fourth place scoring 27 out of 100 with a selection of 28 Christmas movies. At just £6.99 per month (£0.25 per movie), it is an ideal choice for fans of festive romcoms. With charming titles like A Snowy Christmas, The Nine Kittens of Christmas and It's a Christmas Thing, Paramount+ delivers heartwarming stories perfect for the holiday season.

NOW TV brings ‘plenty of holiday laughs’

NOW TV is fifth, scoring 24 out of 100 and featuring 11 Christmas movies. While its £6.99 monthly subscription cost (£0.64 per movie) results in a higher per-movie price compared to most competitors, it is a great option for those seeking festive laughs.

With comedy titles like Christmas Carole and The Heist Before Christmas, NOW TV brings plenty of holiday laughs to your screen.

You may be surprised by what comes last

In last place scoring two out of 100 is Apple TV+, which offers a modest selection of just eight Christmas movies. At £8.99 a month (£1.12 per movie), it is the most expensive platform on a per-holiday film basis.

The collection includes wholesome classics from the Peanuts franchise, such as Charlie Brown's Christmas Tales, I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown, and It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown, making it a nostalgic choice for fans of Snoopy and the gang this holiday season.

Apple TV+ only carries original content and doesn’t licence other titles to pad out its library, so it does have a slimmer library than Netflix for example. However, in my personal opinion, it does offer some of the very, very best streaming shows - Silo, Masters of the Air, For All Mankind.

‘Check if you are eligible for a free trial’

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, PRO S.L, said: "Netflix's extensive and affordable Christmas library makes it the standout choice for most viewers, offering something for everyone without cutting into the Christmas shopping budget. However, for added value, Amazon Prime Video provides the largest holiday movie library and includes Prime delivery, which can be a lifesaver for last-minute Christmas shopping.

"Before deciding on a streaming platform, check if you are eligible for a free trial and consider the types of holiday movies you want to watch; whether it is the variety of Amazon Prime Video or the nostalgia of Apple TV+, make sure to align your subscription with your preferences to make the most of the season while staying on budget."

Which streaming service has the best movies? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].