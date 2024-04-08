Chicago set to razzle dazzle Sunderland Empire audiences - new tour dates announced
Further dates have been added to the 2024/2025 UK & Ireland tour of the award-winning musical Chicago.
It means the show is set to razzle dazzle Sunderland Empire audiences from Monday, August 4 to Saturday, August 9 2025, with casting announced soon.
Set amidst the decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.
Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.
Created by John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, Chicago’s score includes Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango, and All That Jazz.
Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, Chicago is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history.
Chicago will be at Sunderland Empire from Monday 4 – Saturday 9 August 2025. Tickets on sale now at ATGTickets.com/Sunderland
