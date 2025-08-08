Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has a frontrunner after two episodes 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back.

The favourite to win the show and make it to the end has been named.

But what do the bookies odds say?

A brand new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has arrived and already a favourite to win has emerged. The show welcomed 14 stars to the gruelling process last weekend, but already four have left.

Channel 4’s celebrity spin-off of its hit reality series will be back on Sunday (August 10) night with more episodes. However eager fans can watch the action early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remind yourself of which stars have already left the process after just a couple of episodes. Fans took to social media to make a ‘low-bar’ point about the latest series.

Who is the favourite to win Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins cast for 2025 | Channel 4

Former Premier League footballer Troy Deeney is the new 6/4 favourite to pass the course. Michaella McCollum - one of the Peru Two - isn't far behind Deeney at 13/8, according to Gambling.com .

Lady Leshurr is 11/8 favourite to leave next, followed by 13/8 shot Rebecca Loos. It follows the four voluntary exits that have taken place already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In episode two, Conor Benn was branded a "dope on a rope" by the DS after he completely messed up a hang-tough task, which took place 160ft above a quarry base.

The determined fighter is 15/8 to pass the course, just in front of former X Factor singer Lucy Spraggan (2/1), ex-Love Island star Adam Collard (5/2) and retired pro footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa (3/1), who have all made solid starts.

Drag queen Bimini is also in contention at 4/1 after getting on with it without any complaints.

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on next?

The show will be back with a brand new episode on Sunday (August 10) night at 9pm. It will be followed by another instalment on Monday (August 11) at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Channel 4 has made the full series available early for subscribers to its premium streaming service. Two episodes will be broadcast per week on traditional TV throughout August.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.