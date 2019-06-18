Celebrity Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 - here's what to expect
Hit programme Gogglebox - which sees a host of armchair critics dish out their opinion on some of the week's biggest and best shows on telly - is returning to screens tonight (19 Jun) for a brand new series of celebrity specials.
Swapping the Gogglebox regulars for a string of famous faces, the series will see a rolling cast of stars try their hand at being the country's most opinionated viewers.
A star-studded cast
Tonight's episode will feature the likes of Denise van Outen, Rylan-Clark-Neal, Little Mix, Nick Grimshaw, Emilia Fox, Chris Eubank and Chris Eubank Jr.
The cast will share their opinions on everything from Saturday night entertainment and gritty dramas, to hard-hitting documentaries and the biggest news stories from the week.
Offering sharp, insightful, funny and emotional critiques, the show is sure to dish up some memorable moments.
When is it on TV?
If you missed the first episode of the celebrity series, you can catch it again on Channel 4seven tonight at 10pm.
Episode two, featuring Emily Atack, Kelly Osbourne, Rachel Riley and Oti Mabuse, among others, will air on Channel 4 on Friday (21 June) at 9pm.