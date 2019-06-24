Celebrity Gogglebox: here's what's in store on tonight's episode
Hit programme Gogglebox recently made its return to TV screens for a brand new series of celebrity specials.
Welcoming a host of famous faces in place of the Gogglebox regulars, the series will see a rolling cast of stars try their hand at being an armchair critic.
Celebrity critics
The first episode of the series, which started on 14 June, saw the likes of Chris Eubank, Rylan Clark-Neal, Nick Grimshaw and Little Mix dish their opinions on some of the week's biggest and best shows on telly.
Throughout the series, the rolling cast will share their opinions on everything from Saturday night entertainment and gritty dramas, to hard-hitting documentaries and the biggest news stories from the week.
If you missed the second installment last week (21 June) you can catch it again tonight.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Celebs, including Denise van Outen, Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo, Oti Mabuse and Emily Atack, among others, will take to the sofa to critique the week's TV.
Offering sharp, insightful, funny and sometimes emotional commentary, the show is sure to provide plenty of entertaining moments.
When is it on TV?
A repeat of the second episode of the series will air tonight on Channel 4seven at 9pm.
Episode three will air on Channel 4 on Friday (28 June) at 9pm.