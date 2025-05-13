Call the Midwife’s Laura Main is starring in this year’s Sunderland Empire pantomime, Sleeping Beauty.

Laura has appeared in all 14 series of the popular BBC show, first as Sister Bernadette and then giving up her wimple to marry, becoming Nurse Shelagh

She is taking on the role of Fairy Snowfall in the pantomime.

Laura Main is going to be starring in Sleeping Beauty. | Sunderland Empire

Laura’s glittering career has also seen her feature in other popular TV productions including The Mill, Murder City, Father Brown, Monarch of the Glen, The Forsyte Saga and Pak Choi in the animated series, Roots and Fruits, for C Beebies.

It won’t be Laura’s first appearance at the Sunderland Empire, having previously starred as Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical in 2018 and more recently in Steel Magnolias.

Speaking after the announcement, Laura said: “I love musical theatre and Christmas in equal measure and so to get to be involved in the much-loved British tradition of pantomime and help create some festive magic is a huge honour, as well as lots of fun.

“I had a great time performing at the Sunderland Empire in 2018, as Fiona in Shrek the Musical on tour and I am really looking forward to returning, this time as Fairy Snowfall in Sleeping Beauty.”

Laura will be joined on stage by Sunderland Empire panto regulars Miss Rory, this year as Rorina the Cleaner, and the quick-witted Tom Whalley as Vesta the Jester. It will be the sixth consecutive year the popular pair have appeared in the city’s pantomime.

Producer, Martin Dodd said: “Our spectacular production of Sleeping Beauty has all the ingredients to be the perfect festive treat for the whole family – not only are Miss Rory and Tom Whalley back for another hilarious season together, we’re delighted to welcome the brilliant Laura Main as Fairy Snowfall.

“With a hilarious script, lavish sets and costumes, sensational song and dance numbers, not to mention bucket loads of laughs, it’s wakey wakey time to book your tickets now.”

The classic fairy-tale follows the story of a beautiful Princess who is cursed by the evil wicked fairy on the eve of her 18th birthday party and can only be awoken by a kiss from her true love.

Sleeping Beauty is set to run at the Sunderland Empire from Friday December 12 (2025) to Sunday January 4 (2026).

The tickets are already available online and can be purchased from ATG Tickets.