An award-winning arts project is hosting a special 10th anniversary celebration at The Fire Station.

The Cultural Spring is bringing a big night out to The Fire Station on Wednesday, November 20. | Submitted

Since 2014 The Cultural Spring has worked in Sunderland to make art and culture part of everyone’s lives.

To mark the occasion, the Arts Council England funded project is holding a celebration of some of the people, groups and organisations it has worked with.

Starting at 6pm Wednesday, November 20 the night will be filled with music, performance and art.

The groups performing include We Make Culture, who will perform songs from their Cultural Spring Bitesize show Sweet Caroline and the Football Boots

Unfolding Theatre will perform excerpts from their Bitesize show Here Be Dragons, featuring Futureheads guitarist and singer Ross Millard.

Dance company Southpaw Dance perform excerpts from their Cultural Spring projects.

Theatre Space North East present excerpts from their MARRAS show, followed by "door-to-door" performance poet Rowan McCabe. The Cultural Spring GUB Club also performs, as does Cultural Strings.

The night of celebration has workshops or sessions from popular arts groups, including Fun with Fabrics, Grindon Painters and calligraphy clubs.

The premiere of an anniversary film, tracking the project’s decade of success will be shown and a special magazine distributed.

Cultural Spring director Emma Horsman said: “We’re really excited about our tenth anniversary celebration and I’m grateful to our producer Posy Jowett for pulling the night together so expertly.

“We’ve worked with so many great people, venues, groups and organisations over the last decade and we’re delighted that so many of them will be represented, or performing, on November 20.

“A big part of our work in Sunderland and South Tyneside communities has been our programmes of workshops and classes, so we wanted to have them represented on the evening too.

The Fire Station. | Sunderland Echo

“So whether you’ve taken part in a workshop, joined us as an artist or audience member, worked alongside us on a project, or supported our work at any point over the last ten years; we can’t wait to welcome you for a very special evening of music, performance and art.

“Come along for a night out that remembers all the brilliant things from the last ten years, and join us to raise a glass as we look ahead to the future.”

The £8 tickets include a welcome drink. Visit www.thefirestation.org.uk.