Big Brother is welcoming a fresh group of housemates for a new series 👁📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Brother is kicking off another season on ITV2

The latest batch of housemates is being revealed.

But who are the people taking part in the show in 2025?

This article will be updating throughout the evening of September 28 as Big Brother’s cast is revealed during the 2025 live launch.

After a summer celebrity series that set the nation’s chins properly wagging, Big Brother is back for more. The iconic reality show is set for a fresh outing on ITV2 with ordinary people this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AJ Odudu and Will Best are back on hosting duties as the live launch takes place this evening (September 28). The latest batch of housemates will be introduced to the nation and will be stepping into the famous house.

But who will Big Brother be keeping a close eye on over the coming days and weeks? We will be updating the list of housemates throughout the evening.

When is the Big Brother live launch?

Big Brother is watching | Initial/ ITV

To kick-off the latest edition of the truly iconic series, ITV is once again holding a live launch episode. The broadcaster is the third place Big Brother has called home after Channel 4 and 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is taking place on ITV2/ ITVX and is due to start at 9pm. Viewers can expect it to run for around 90 minutes and over the course of the night, the latest batch of housemates will be revealed.

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best once again welcome an eclectic mix of strangers from across the UK who will all become housemates living under one roof.

ITV promises: “Viewers can expect more new twists and turns, elaborate tasks, intense nominations and live evictions as the cast of housemates go up against one another in a bid to be crowned the winner, and walk away with a life-changing cash prize.”

Who are the Big Brother housemates for 2025?

The hit reality series will be revealing its cast to the nation throughout the course of its live launch episode tonight (September 28). We will be updating this article as the housemates are revealed.

Updates to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the first Big Brother eviction?

Viewers will soon have the chance to give their verdict on the newest batch of housemates. The first live eviction is due to take place sooner than you might think.

One of the new housemates will be told to pack their bags on Friday (October 3). The live eviction episode will start at 9pm, according to the schedule.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.