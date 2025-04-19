Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Britain’s Got Talent has a change planned for its live shows in 2025 👀

Britain’s Got Talent has changed up its schedule for 2025.

The show started earlier than usual this year.

It means there is a radical change to the live shows.

Britain’s Got Talent will soon be starting its live shows and viewers are being reminded there is a major twist this year. But first there is another week of auditions to take place on ITV.

The show returned in February for the very first time and it has prompted a radical change to the semi-finals. It has also seen BGT move the location of its auditions fully outside of London.

See who the guest judge for 2025’s audition stage has been. But when do the live shows begin?

When do the BGT live shows start in 2025?

Britain's Got Talent viewers are being warned that they will not be able to watch a new episode this weekend. | ITV

The long-running ITV show has reached its eighth week of auditions today (April 19). ITV has confirmed that the live shows will begin next Saturday (April 26) and air weekly from that point on.

How will the BGT live shows be different in 2025?

Due to Britain’s Got Talent starting earlier than usual it has meant a radical change to the live shows this year. Normally, ITV airs the semi-finals and final on consecutive nights over the course of a week.

However for 2025, BGT’s live shows will air weekly on a Saturday night instead. It is a major shake-up of the traditional schedule and may take some getting used to.

But ITV is not just changing how the semi-finals are spread out and have confirmed a ‘series first’ twist. The golden buzzer will be returning for the live shows and can be used once per episode - find out more here.

Britain’s Got Talent returned in February, instead of its usual spring starting slot, because of the hiatus of Saturday Night Takeaway. The hit show announced the break after the conclusion of its 2024 series.

