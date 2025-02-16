Britain’s Got Talent 2025: ITV confirms start date - here’s when it will return
- Britain’s Got Talent will be back earlier than usual.
- The long-running competition will start in February 2025.
- ITV has confirmed its return date.
Britain’s Got Talent will be back on our screens in less than a week. The long-running ITV series is starting much earlier than usual - and fans might get caught out.
Traditionally, the show has started a new season in the spring but for series 18 it will be kicking off in February. It comes after Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway went on hiatus last year.
During the final of The Masked Singer - which you can recap here- ITV confirmed the return date of Britain’s Got Talent. Here’s all you need to know:
When does Britain’s Got Talent start on ITV?
The popular reality show has become a firm fixture of the TV schedule since its debut back in 2007. It has aired a new series each year and is now on its 18th season - bet you feel old now.
ITV has confirmed that Britain’s Got Talent will start on Saturday February 22. It is the earliest a season of the show has started - so you may not be expecting it back so soon.
How to watch Britain’s Got Talent in 2025?
The show will once again be live on ITV1/ 1HD on Saturday nights - with the live episodes also airing weekly, instead of over one week. It starts on February 22.
If you can’t watch on live TV, it will be available on catch up via ITVX - the broadcaster’s on demand service. The show will reportedly run until May 31, TV Zone reports.
Recap what happened in The Masked Singer final, as a winner is crowned for 2025. See who the full cast was this year - and if it will be back for a seventh series.
