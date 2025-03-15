Britain’s Got Talent is not on TV this weekend 😥

Britain’s Got Talent has only just returned to TV - but it is already taking a break.

Fans are facing a two week wait between episodes.

But when will the show be back?

Britain’s Got Talent will not be airing an episode this week - because of the Six Nations. It is the first time the show has been disrupted by the rugby tournament, since it usually starts later in the year.

But why is the show on hiatus this week? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is BGT 2025 not on TV tonight?

If you were looking forward to your weekly slice of Britain’s Got Talent fun, we have bad news for you. The show is taking a week off today (March 15) because of the Six Nations.

The rugby competition is coming to a conclusion with three matches across ITV and BBC today. It includes the final game of the tournament France vs Scotland, which is on ITV1 and coverage starts at 7.15pm.

The match runs through BGT’s normal Saturday evening slot - meaning that it had to be given a weekend off. So if you switch on ITV expecting to see Ant and Dec and co, you will be out of luck.

When will BGT be back on ITV?

The show will return in seven days time - meaning there will be a break of two weeks between episodes. The most recent episode aired last Saturday (March 8) and it will be back on March 15.

It is due to air weekly - unless there are any other schedule switcheroos - through to the end of May. The live semi-finals have been rejigged and will air weekly instead of on back-to-back nights.