Everything you need to ahead of Beyoncé’s show in Sunderland at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland is gearing up to play host to one of the most famous musicians of all time as Beyoncé is set to perform at the Stadium of Light as part of her much-anticipated ‘Renaissance’ tour.
Beyoncé described her critically-acclaimed Renaissance album, which was released last July as "a place to dream and to find escape" during the pandemic. Exclaim magazine has labelled the album as "the sound of a once-in-a-generation superstar performing at her peak".
It’s Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, and her first one since Lemonade in 2016. It features vocals from the likes of Tems, Grace Jones and more. It became the best-rated album of 2022, named the best album of the year by publications such as the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, NPR, Pitchfork, and Rolling Stone.
Beyoncé is no stranger to perform in front of a packed out crowd at the Stadium of Light. She famously performed at the home of Sunderland FC seven years ago in 2016, as part of the Formation World Tour.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of her concert in Sunderland, including door opening times and possible setlist.
When does the Stadium of Light open for Beyoncé’s concert?
Gates at the Stadium of Light will open at 4:30pm on Tuesday, May 23. At her recent show in Edinburgh, she took to the stage at around 7:45pm. The curfew at the Stadium of Light is 11pm.
Are last minute tickets still available for Beyoncé in Sunderland?
Despite her superstar status and the fact she rarely performs in the UK, tickets are still available for her performance in Sunderland. They are on sale on Ticketmaster, with the cheapest ones currently going for £106.80 and is a seated ticket.
Who is the support act?
The Crazy in Love singer will have no support acts for her Stadium of Light performance. Her performance features her biggest hits in a mammoth playlist consisting of around 30 songs.
Beyoncé’s possible set list for Renaissance tour 2023
Fans attending her performance in Sunderland can expect this setlist, which has been Beyoncé’s setlist for the Renaissance World Tour so far:
- Dangerously in Love (Destiny’s Child song)
- Flaws and All
- 1+1
- I Care
- I’m That Girl
- Cozy
- Alien Superstar
- Cuff It
- Energy
- Break My Soul
- Formation
- Diva
- Run the World (Girls)
- My Power
- Black Parade
- Savage (Megan Thee Stallion cover)
- Partition
- Church Girl
- Get Me Bodied
- Before I Let Go (Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover)
- Rather Die Young
- Love on Top
- Crazy in Love
- Plastic Off The Sofa
- Virgo’s Groove
- Naughty Girl
- Move
- Heated
