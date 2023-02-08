Beyonce fans who are set to see the 32-time Grammy Award winner in Sunderland and stay overnight in the area may be out of luck with fans reporting that the price of a hotel room has skyrocketed to £500.

The 41-year-old, who has been married to fellow music icon Jay-Z for almost 15 years, set a new record for the most Grammy Awards of all time following the recent award ceremony in Los Angeles.

The record breaking award came courtesy of her seventh and latest studio album Renaissance which was released last year in July. She scooped up the best dance/electronic album.

A new album, a whole host of nominations and a recent, exclusive performance and debut got rumours whirling that she was set to embark on a world tour. Beyonce announced the UK dates of her tour last Thursday (February 2).

One of those tour dates is set to take place in Sunderland at the Stadium of Light , where Beyonce will perform for just a solitary performance in the North East. Hotel owners have reportedly cashed in on the buzz surrounding the show.

A search on Booking.com confirms that only three hotels in Sunderland still have free rooms on the night of Beyonce’s performance. The cheapest will set you back £474, with the other options available for £499 and £550 each.

Tickets for Beyonce’s performance in Sunderland are still available. The current cheapest will cost you £180 and are retail, whilst standing tickets are also still available for £210 each, and can be purchased online via Ticketmaster .