Washington residents are being invited to a series of roadshows to help celebrate the New Town's 60th birthday.

The town officially opened on July 24, 1964 and Sunderland City Council is currently finalising plans to mark the anniversary with a series of celebratory events including an exhibition of photographs, memorabilia and most importantly people's memories of the town's formative years.

Memories will be recorded as podcasts which will make up part of the exhibition as well as being played at other celebratory events.

The initiative is being coordinated by Washington Heritage Partnership and it's success is dependent on residents coming forward to tell their stories about their life in the town and how it has evolved.

To give people the chance to be part of chronicling the town's history, the Partnership is hosting a series of roadshows for people to come along and have a chat about their memories as well as showcasing any photographs or memorabilia they have.

Dr Jude Murphy with some of the items in the memory box.

The Partnership's historian, Dr Jude Murphy, said: "We'd love to hear your memories of living in Washington at our roadshows in the coming weeks. How did it feel to live, work, shop and play in a new town?

"Please bring any photos or objects you have that help tell the story of life in Washington, and if you don't have photos, please bring yourself and your memories.

"There will be opportunities to produce audio recordings capturing your stories, make music and create unique photo collages."

(left to right) Cllr Jimmy Warne, Cllr Linda Williams, Cllr Sean Laws and Dr Jude Murphy at one of the early launch events for the Washington 60 birthday celebrations.

There will be four roadshow events taking place across April and May. On Wednesday April 10, there will be an event at Washington Art Centre between 10am and midday followed by another roadshow on the same day between 2pm and 4pm at The Galleries Central Area.

On Tuesday May 21 there will be an event at North Biddick Social Club between 2pm and 4pm with a second roadshow on Wednesday May 22 between 10am and midday at Washington Mind.

Dr Murphy said: "This is going to be really exciting and we’re looking forward to seeing you in the coming weeks."

Speaking previously to the Echo, chair of the Washington Area Committee, Cllr Sean Laws, said the City Council were looking to host a "culmination" event on the weekend around the official birthday date.

He said: "It will coincide with the start of the school holidays and there will be music, food, and a central stage with performances."

George Clarke was back in his hometown of Washington to launch a design challenge for local school children.

As part of the celebrations, former Washington resident George Clarke returned to the town to launch a design competition for local school children to create "a 21st century super sustainable ‘courtyard’ style housing scheme” in keeping with the original ethos of the new town.