BBC Dear England cast announced including Josh Barrow as Jordan Pickford - see the full lineup
The BBC has announced the star-studded lineup for new drama Dear England, based on James Graham’s hit National Theatre play about Gareth Southgate and the England men’s football team.
Produced by Left Bank Pictures (This City is Ours, The Crown) filming has now commenced in the South of England.
BBC Dear England cast
Joseph Fiennes will reprise his Olivier award nominated role as Gareth Southgate, while Jodie Whittaker joins the cast as Pippa Grange.
Jason Watkins is former FA chairman Greg Dyke and John Hodgkinson reprises his stage role as former FA chairman Greg Clarke. Daniel Ryan is Steve Holland, former assistant manager for the England men’s team. Sam Spruell will also star as fictional coach, Mike Webster. Liverpool’s Bobby Schofield will play Everton and United legend Wayne Rooney.
- Adam Hugill as Harry Maguire
- Josh Barrow as Jordan Pickford
- Lewis Shepherd as Dele Alli
- Will Antenbring as Harry Kane
- Edem-Ita Duke as Marcus Rashford
- Francis Lovehall as Raheem Sterling
- Abdul Sessay as Bukayo Saka
- Jacob Greenway as Jude Bellingham
- David Shields as Jordan Henderson
- Hamish Frew as Eric Dier
- Alfie Middlemiss as Phil Foden
- Riess Fennell as Jadon Sancho
- Daniel Quincy Annoh as Ollie Watkins
- Dom Rayner as Cole Palmer
- Alexander Parsons as Jesse Lingard
What is Dear England about?
Dear England is a fictionalised account of the struggles and successes of England’s football teams, based on extensive research and interviews. The stage play premiered at the National Theatre to five-star reviews, winning an Olivier award for ‘Best New Play’ and a sell-out run in 2023. It returned to the National Theatre earlier this year before embarking on a national tour.
Writer and Executive Producer, James Graham, says: “Bringing the national game to the National Theatre over two years ago was one of the most rewarding moments of my writing life. Getting to tell this inspiring story of Gareth's quiet revolution, and its themes of redemption, resilience, kindness and compassion in sport.
“To kick off its journey on screen now, and on our national broadcaster, is a huge opportunity and I'm so grateful to world class cast and creative team we've assembled.”
There will be four 60-minute episodes and Dear England will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One next year.
