'Banging Japanese treat' heading to Sunderland's Fire Station

A ‘theatrical experience, with dynamic choreography and heart-pounding rhythms’

Mugenkyo brings drumming magic to The Fire Station on Sunday, May 19.

A "banging show of big beats and visual treats" is on its way to Sunderland later this month.

Japanese taiko drumming group Mugenkyo bring their popular show to The Fire Station on Sunday, May 19 at 7pm as part of a 30th anniversary tour.

Taiko refers to a broad range of percussion instruments and the phrase is used specifically to refer to Japanese drums.

Mugenkyo are Europe’s longest established taiko group and the show is described as a "theatrical experience, with dynamic choreography and heart-pounding rhythms contrasting with atmospheric soundscapes".

The High Street West performance will be part of Mugenkyo’s first major UK tour for five years.

They have been busy on projects such as World of Gods with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra, as well as filming for the Hollywood movie Tin Soldier in Greece with Jamie Foxx and Robert DeNiro and completing a two-week run at the World Expo in Dubai.

Mugenkyo also recently completed a 26-date run at the Adelaide Fringe in South Australia.

Over the last three decades, Mugenkyo have released six albums and three concert DVDs, which makes them the most artistically prolific taiko group outside of Japan.

In addition to their main touring work at the world’s theatres and concert halls, Mugenkyo also perform at large scale events and festivals, as well as appearing on numerous television programmes - such as the Brit Awards and the BBC’s Last Night of the Proms.

Andrew Dipper, of The Fire Station, said: “Mugenkyo have long pushed the boundaries of their artform with their genre-crossing collaborations.

"For instance they’ve added violin, piano and voice for the BBC World Showcase and for the Edinburgh Mela Festival they added fiddle, tabla (a pair of Indian hand drums) and Indian dance; while they electronic music for a memorable performance at Glastonbury.

“Expect complex rhythms and raw power; taiko drumming is much about a visual spectacle as a delight for your ears. Your whole body will reverberate and just when you think it couldn’t get any more powerful – it does.”