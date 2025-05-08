Bangers and Cash star to judge at Washington classic car show to help raise vital funds for club

Published 8th May 2025
From pre-war cars resembling Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to the 1980s classics we remember parked on the streets as we played, this Sunday (May 11) you can travel back in time thanks to the North East Restoration Club’s classic car show which is raising vital funds for the charity.

The event is taking place on Sunday May 11 at the Restoration Club’s home at Pattinson Industrial Estate Washington.

North East Restoration Club

Committee member Rob Reilly, 47, said: “There will be 150 cars on display from the old pre-war Hillman Imp cars up to the 1980s modern classics such as the Ford Fiesta XR2I and the Sierra Cosworth.

“There will also be performance cars such as the Triumph and the classic Porsche design.”

Michael Scott (left) and Rob Reilly.

People visiting the event will also be able to enjoy a range of motor themed stalls and TV star Derek Mathewson from the popular car restoration television show Bangers and Cash is going to be attending to judge the three best classic cars on display.

The club is a registered charity with 300 members and relies on the the car show to cover rising costs.

Club treasurer Michael Scott said: “As well as promoting the club, we are also looking to raise funds to cover our costs. At the moment, we also need to raise money to replace our roof.”

One of the cars being restored.

The event opens at 10am and closes at 4pm. Anyone who would like to display their classic car at the show is asked to arrive before 10am.

The club was established in 1971 and for Rob, the club is much more than a place to simply restore cars.

He said: “It’s massively important to keep the club going. There is a key social element to the club as well and for many people it is a key part of their life and supports their mental wellbeing.

“It’s also important to preserve the cars as they represent the history of motoring. If we don’t preserve these vehicles then they could disappear.”

You can find out more bout the event and the club itself on their Facebook page.

