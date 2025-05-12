BAFTA TV Awards 2025: full list of winners including Mr Bates vs the Post Office and Baby Reindeer
- BAFTA TV Awards has announced its winners for 2025.
- ITV’s Mr Bates vs the Post Office was among the winners.
- But who else took home a gong?
It is the biggest night in TV and the BAFTA awards truly lived up to that name last night. From deserved winners, shock results and X-rated speeches - it had it all.
Alan Cummings - host of The Traitors US and soon-to-be Avengers film star - was on hosting duty for the ceremony. The ceremony celebrated excellence in the television industry last year - so if you are wondering why your favourite shows from 2025 aren’t nominated, they will get their flowers this time next year.
It was a very dramatic night with Mr Bates vs the Post Office among the winners - while Mr Loverman also scored big. See the full list of winners below:
Best Drama Series
Blue Lights (BBC One)
Best Scripted Comedy
Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two)
Best Limited Drama
Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV)
Best Soap
EastEnders (BBC One)
Best Factual Entertainment
Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour (BBC Two)
Best International Programme
Shōgun (Disney+)
Best Actor
Lennie James - Mr Loverman (BBC One)
Best Actress
Marisa Abela - Industry (BBC One)
Best Supporting Actor
Ariyon Bakare – Mr Loverman (BBC One)
Best Supporting Actress
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Best Male Comedy Performance
Danny Dyer - Mr Bigstuff (Sky Comedy)
Best Female Comedy Performance
Ruth Jones - Gavin and Stacey: The Finale (BBC One)
Best Entertainment Performance
Joe Lycett – Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)
Best Entertainment Programme
Would I Lie to You? (BBC One)
Best Factual Series
To Catch a Copper (Channel 4)
Best Specialist Factual
Atomic People (BBC Two)
Best Single Documentary
Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods (BBC Two)
Best Reality
The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4)
Best Sport Event Coverage
Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC One)
Best Live Event Coverage
Glastonbury 2024 (BBC Two)
Best Current Affairs
State of Rage (Channel 4)
Best News Coverage
BBC Breakfast: "Post Office Special" (BBC One)
Best Short Form Programme
Quiet Life (BBC Three)
Best Daytime
Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure (BBC Two)
Best Children's: Scripted
CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare's Globe (CBeebies)
Best Children's: Non-Scripted
FYI Investigates: "Disability and Me" (Sky Kids)
Memorable Moment
Strictly Come Dancing: "Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland waltz to 'You'll Never Walk Alone'" (BBC One)
ITV was also recognized with a Special Award for commissioning Mr Bates vs The Post Office. It took the acclaimed dramas total for the night to two.
