Your chance to be part of Danny Boyle’s Pages of the Sea in Sunderland

How would you like to be involved in Danny Boyle’s national event to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The hugely-respected film director is producing Pages of the Sea, a commission for 14-18 NOW to mark the centenary of Armistice Day.

On November 11, Remembrance Sunday, the public is invited to gather on beaches across the UK for an informal, nationwide gesture of remembrance for the men and women who left their home shores during the First World War, with Roker Beach chosen as one of a handful of beaches across the country.

Each project centres on the drawing of a large-scale portrait of a casualty from the First World War, designed by sand artists Sand In Your Eye, which will be washed away as the tide comes in. In addition, the public will be asked to join in by creating silhouettes of people in the sand, remembering the millions of lives lost or changed forever by the conflict.

Now Sunderland Culture are looking for volunteers to help deliver Pages of the Sea.

Helen Green, head of performance at Sunderland Culture, and producer of the Sunderland Pages of the Sea event said: “We’re delighted the city is to play a major role in such an important national occasion. It’s an event that people can get involved with as well as going to Roker Beach on November 11 to see the tide wash away our images.”

Volunteers with practical and/or artistic skills are being sought to help build a grid and assist in drawing, as well as guides to help run the event.

If you would like to help, email Helen at info@sunderlandculture.org.uk

For more information visit www.pagesofthesea.org.uk