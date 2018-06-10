The top 12 places in the North East for independent publishing

Durham City has been named as the North East's independent publishing hotspot, according to new rankings released by Amazon.

It has more authors per capita publishing their work through Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing programme than any other town or city across our region, closely followed by Whitby, Alnwick and Hartlepool.

Sunderland, Newcastle and Gateshead also feature in the list of hotspots.

LJ Ross, international bestselling author and North East resident, said: "It comes as no surprise that the North East is home to so many independently published authors - who could live here and fail to be inspired by the spectacular scenery, rich history and wonderful people?

"Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing service has enabled me to reach millions of readers around the world to share my love of the North East through my DCI Ryan mystery stories."

The company held an event in the region this week to offer support and advice to budding authors, with a number of guests - including LJ Ross - on the bill.

Held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Newcastle, the Amazon Academy comprises a number of workshops giving tips and advice to those breaking into the field.

Darren Hardy, manager of Kindle Direct Publishing UK, Amazon, added: “The North East of England is synonymous with literary creativity and world-famous authors such as Dame Catherine Cookson and it’s fantastic to see that aspiring writers are embracing technology to get their stories read around the world.

The top independent publishing hotspots in the North East are:

Durham

Whitby

Alnwick

Hartlepool

Bishop Auckland

Darlington

Gateshead

Stockton on Tees

Berwick Upon Tweed

Sunderland

Newcastle

Jarrow