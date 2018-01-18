New art gallery opens within Durham’s Gala Theatre

A new gallery space within Durham’s Gala Theatre is now open to the public.

Following on from a number of temporary exhibitions in 2017, the former TIC space at the theatre has been transformed into a gallery set to showcase modern and contemporary art by local, regional, national and international artists.

The first exhibition, which features the work of children from primary schools, nursery schools and childcare providers across the east of the county, was launched last week and will run until the end of the month.

An exhibition featuring the work of French painter, sculptor and designer Henri Mattise will then open on Saturday, February 17.

Matisse – Drawing with Scissors, a Hayward Touring Exhibition, features 35 posthumous prints of the iconic cut-outs produced by the artist in the last four years of his life.

Lucy Jenkins, visual arts manager at Durham County Council, said: “We are delighted the Gala gallery has now opened and it is fitting that the first exhibition features the work of young people from our county.

“It was great to see so many people enjoying the space on its launch night and we are confident that the upcoming programme will attract many more visitors to the venue.”

The early years project in the gallery space is the culmination of a project titled “Get into the Light”, which was inspired by Durham County Council’s campaign to shine a light on all that’s great about the county.

Pupils from eight schools and settings were involved in the project, spending time at Easington Barn, an arts and education centre set in 30 acres of wildflower meadows close to Hawthorn Dene.

Coun Olwyn Gunn, Cabinet member for children and young people, said: “This is a stunning exhibition of the amazing work that young children can enjoy and accomplish. Congratulations to our young artists, scientists, potters and naturalists. They shine and have made our county shine.”

Another exhibition featuring the children’s work is also being held at County Hall for the next two weeks.

Entry is free.