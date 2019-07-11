Yarnbombing hits Houghton: Why knitting has been springing up around the town
The yarn-bombing craze has hit Houghton with colourful creations popping up around the town.
The street art – which sees displays of knitting or crocheting springing up in public spaces – is the brainchild of a new Houghton Yarn Bombers group.
For the past few weeks the group of ladies have been meeting weekly to craft creations to bring some colour to their home town.
Their knitting can be seen near the Wild Boar pub and on trees in the town.
The group is secret, but new members are always welcome.
One of the yarn bombers said: “We’ve been planning this for some time and just wanted to create something people can enjoy while bringing some colour to the streets of Houghton.
“We put the art works up unannounced and we’ve had a mostly positive response. Some people haven’t liked it, but that's the nature of art, it’s supposed to be a talking point.”
She added: “These works will be in place until August as they’ll get tatty if we leave them up much longer. We plan to do the yarn bombing seasonally and our next one will be a special Christmas themed display.
“We keep it secret, but we’re a very friendly group and anyone is welcome to come along and join in.”
*Anyone interested in joining the group, which meets on Thursdays, can search for “Houghton Yarn Bombers” on Facebook and request to join the private group.