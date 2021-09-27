win match day tickets

We have a pair of tickets to give away for tomorrow night’s match, which kicks off at the Stadium of Light at 7.45pm.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: Who scored Sunderland’s extra-time winner in a League Cup tie against Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light in the 2005/06 season?

A:: Anthony Le Tallec

B:: Liam Lawrence

C:: Jon Stead

Email your answer, along with your contact number and address, to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday, September 28. The winner will be notified by telephone and tickets will be emailed to them ahead of the match.

Usual JPI Media competition rules apply and no data is passed on to third parties. Emails are deleted once the winner is drawn.

The tickets are the latest in a series we’ll be giving away for home league games.

