Mica Paris will perform at the new Fire Station Auditorium

The soul icon will appear at The Fire Station Auditorium in Sunderland city centre on Wednesday, December 15, as part of its opening season, Firestarters – and we have a pair of tickets to give away, as well as a bottle of wine in the new foyer bar.

The celebrated singer, actress and presenter is set to perform a night of powerful soul and gospel classics, along with hit singles from her illustrious 30-year career, including the chart-topper My One Temptation, I Should’ve Known Better and Breathe Life into Me.

Paris grew up singing gospel music with her grandparents at her South London church in Lewisham. By the time she was a teenager she was already making her start in the music industry, performing with Spirit of Watts gospel choir and the 80s pop band, Hollywood Beyond.

Mica Paris

Aged 19 she released her platinum-selling debut album So Good on Island Records. Since then she has released eight top-selling records, performed in the West End, published a book and collaborated with some of the biggest names in pop and soul, including Prince, Anita Baker, Natalie Cole and Boy George.

In December 2020, Paris released her first album in over a decade. The album, Gospel, was met with universal acclaim and topped the UK R&B charts. Gospel weaves together new material with traditional classics and interpretations of timeless pop hits, including Foreigner’s I Want To Know What Love Is, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man’s Human and U2’s I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.

Speaking ahead of her appearance at The Fire Station, Mica said: "I am over the moon to be playing at The Fire Station in Sunderland. Sunderland is a beautiful city with beautiful people. It is going to be magical!

"I’ve heard lots of great things about the new venue and we can’t wait to get on that stage and perform for a region that is so passionate about its live music.”

The new Fire Station auditorium, High Street West, Sunderland.

The Fire Station Auditorium is set to open on Friday, December 10 and will bring some of the best national and international artists to Sunderland in what is being heralded as a pivotal moment for the city’s cultural scene.

Mica Paris is part of the venue’s red hot opening programme, Firestarters, which will run from December through to June 2022 and features more than 40 artists and performers – with yet more to be announced.

To be in with a chance of winning the pair of tickets, as well as a bottle of wine in the foyer bar, answer this question: where is the new Fire Station Auditorium?

A:: High Street West

B:: High Street East

C:: Durham Road

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] Closing date for entries is Monday, November 29. The winner will be notified by email.

