Win tickets and wine to see Barbara Dickson at Sunderland's Fire Station

The city was once a regular destination for the award-winning star - whose most well-known hit is the Elaine Paige duet I Know Him So Well – and she will make a long-awaited return to Wearside when she appears at The Fire Station for a special acoustic performance with long-time collaborator and pianist Nick Holland on Sunday, November 6.

“I love Sunderland and was a regular visitor when we used to play The Londonderry (now The Peacock). It was in the late 60s and 1970s and the pub was a major centre for folk and blues in the north east. There was a brilliant band called The Northern Front with Mick Elliott, Ed Pickford and Nick Fenwick and they were at the heart of everything,” explained Barbara.

“Later in my career in the 1980s and 1990s, when I was a ‘pop’ star I performed many times at the Sunderland Empire, which is a fantastic venue. However, I’m really excited to be performing at The Fire Station – a couple of people I know have played there and have told me how great it is, so I’m delighted to be playing the venue,” she added.

Barbara Dickson is returning to Wearside

As well as enjoying a long singing career, Barbara has won many plaudits and major awards for performances in Band of Gold, 7 Ages of Woman and Blood

Brothers.

In 1999 she landed the role of 1960s pools winner Viv Nicholson in the musical Spend, Spend, Spend. The show won her Best Actress in a Musical at the Laurence Olivier and Critics’ Circle Awards that year. Barbara was awarded an OBE in the New Years’Honours of the same year.

“I love acting, and had great fun earlier this year working with writer Val McDermid on the radio drama The Road to Dundee for Radio 4, but my real vocation is as a singer and musician,” Barbara said.

Barbara returns on November 6

As Scotland’s best-selling female album artist, she has earned six platinum, 11 gold and seven silver albums and has cemented her status as one of the UK’s best-loved performers.

She said: “I’m particularly looking forward to this tour – I often tour with a much larger band, but for these more intimate venues like The Fire Station there’s just myself, Nick and Anthony Toner, who’s a brilliant Irish singer songwriter and is supporting us throughout the tour.”

For tickets, go to www.thefirestation.org.uk

