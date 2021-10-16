The L.O.L dolls are heading out on tour

The dolls from L.O.L Surprise are heading to Utilita Arena, Newcastle, on their first ever tour and we have 15 tickets to give away, meaning one winner can take their children, as well as other families and friends, to enjoy the party in style.

L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party in collaboration with VisitMalta is the new live show set to remix the vibes of a club with favourite beats and latest songs from the L.O.L. Surprise! movie, which is streaming now on Netflix.

Plus, for the first time in the UK, holograms will be used as part of a live family tour.

You and your friends could be there for free

The show gives fans of L.O.L. Surprise! the chance to get runway ready with their favourite, fun and fearless dolls including Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Swag and Neonlicious, and party alongside their BFFs and B.B.s at Utilita Arena Newcastle on 29 & 30 January 2022.

The show follows Mallory as she gets ready for the L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party but doesn’t know what to wear. Luckily, the L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are on hand to help her realise – through show stopping numbers that will have families on their feet and dancing - that B.B.s don’t fit into just one box and all that matters is being yourself and having fun.

Along the way Mallory and the dolls are joined by many of their well-known friends, as well as dancing, singing life size holograms of L.O.L. Surprise! Remix O.M.G. Fashion Dolls! Kitty K, Lonestar, Pop B.B. and Honeylicious.

Fans will be invited to Get Up and Dance and sing along to L.O.L.’s newest hits with their fashionable BFFs and fellow B.B.s in this concert style ride made for the entire family.

Samantha Wilson, Marketing Director for L.O.L. Surprise! UK, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing our L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls to the stage for the first time in the UK.

"It’s such an exciting moment for us. We always love an opportunity to surprise fans, so the prospect of working with Carter Entertainment on this brand-new show was one we couldn’t turn down.

"It’s going to be a show like no other, with bubbles, projections, confetti and even holograms. We can’t wait to see our fans interacting and dancing with their favourite dolls.

" We have no doubt it will be a moment they’ll never forget!”

:: L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party in collaboration with VisitMalta is at Utilita Arena Newcastle on Saturday 29 & Sunday 30 January 2022. Tickets from £15 from https://www.utilitaarena.co.uk, https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.LOLSurpriseLIVEonTour.com

WIN

To be in with a chance of winning 15 tickets to the show at Utilita Arena on January 29, return the token in today’s paper, Saturday, October 16, along with your name, address and contact number, to Lol Surprise Competition, Sunderland Echo, 1st floor, North East BIC, Wearfield, Enterprise Park East, Sunderland.

Closing date: Monday, October 25.

You only need one token to enter and tickets can be used for any mixture of adults and children, as long as at least one adult is present.

