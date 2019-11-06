Westlife – made up of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan – are 90s icons whose continuing popularity was highlighted over the summer by the raging success of their Twenty Tour, which sold out in 13 different countries.

Having previously announced that their “biggest ever show” would be taking place at Wembley Stadium next summer, the Irish boyband have now confirmed that the London performance will be just one of a series of arena dates they will play in 2020.

With 14 UK number ones, Westlife have been outdone only by Elvis and The Beatles. Picture: Westlife

Performing since 1999, the band have been through plenty of changes. They lost a member when Brian McFadden left the group in 2004 and split-up altogether in 2012, only getting back together in 2018.

With a new album on the way, alongside 20 years’ worth of hits, fans will be expecting to hear many of their classic sing-a-long favourites as well as a few fresh tunes at next year’s gigs.

When is the tour?

The UK dates of the 2020 tour will run from 19 June to 22 August.

2020's arena-hopping tour is sure to be spectactular. Picture: Westlife

What songs will they play?

The tour has been titled “All The Hits” so it seems fairly certain that most - if not all - of the band's most popular tracks will be rolled out.

That means the likes of “Flying Without Wings”, “You Raise Me Up”, “Seasons in the Sun” and “Uptown Girl” are all reasonably safe bets for the 2020 shows.

Their Twenty Tour consisted of two hours of past hits – something that becomes possible when you have had more UK chart-toppers than anyone outside of Elvis and The Beatles – and it's likely that the new arena tour will be no less impressive.

"Spectrum" will be the band's first new album in almost a decade. Picture: Westlife

However, Westlife also have an album full of new material on the way. Spectrum, their first new album since 2010's Gravity, will be released on 15 November.

It will feature six songs co-written by pop superstar Ed Sheeran, including the previously released singles “Hello My Love”, “Better Man” and “My Blood”, all of which were top ten hits.

So it seems likely that the new tour's set-list will be made up of both classic tracks and new stuff.

Where are they playing?

Westlife's Durham show will take place at the Emirates Riverside in Chester-le-street on 18 July.

The full list of UK dates is as follows:

June

19 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

21 – Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough

26 – Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

27 – Falkirk Stadium, Grangemouth

28 – Tulloch Caledonian Stadium, Inverness

July

3- The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

4- Home Park, Plymouth

5- Stadium Zip World, Old Colwyn

10- Kcom Craven Park, Hull

11- Colchester Castle Park, Colchester

12- Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester

16- Leicestershire County Cricket Club, Leicester

17- The Spitfire Ground St Lawrence, Canterbury

18 – Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-street

August

22 – Wembley Stadium, London

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 8 November and are available via Ticketmaster, starting at £55.

However, those who pre-order the new album will have access to pre-sale tickets from Tuesday 5 November.