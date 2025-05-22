Vicky Pattison has shared a behind the scenes look at her most recent reality TV show.

At the start of the year the former Geordie Shore cast member announced she would be hosting a new reality TV dating show called The Honesty Box.

The show ran over a two week period from Monday, April 23 until the final episide on Wednesday, May 4.

The cast of E4's new dating show The Honesty Box along with presenters Lucinda Light, of Married at First Sight Australia fame, and Vicky Pattison. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

It followed a series of young people hoping to find love in the most honest way possible thanks to what the show described as a ‘high tech dating experiment.’

Fan favourite from last year’s series of Married At First Sight, Lucinda Light, accompanied Pattison on screen.

With the show now over, the Geordie star shared a behind the scenes look at the show, including how the crew keep an eye on cast members through their time on the programme.

“This is the control room and I’m not meant to be in here” said Pattison at the start of the video. “I’m not meant to be in here, everyone in here is very busy and very important but I can’t help myself.”

Every episode of the show is now available to watch on Channel 4’s streaming service.

This week The Honesty Box was nominated for a National Television Award in the Best Reality Competition category.

It is up against Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Olivia Atwood’s Bad Boyfriends, The Apprentice, Inside, Love Island, The Traitors, I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, Dating Naked, Celebrity Race Across the World, Race Across The World, Celebrity Hunted, Tempting Fortune, Celebrity Big Brother, Love Island All Stars, Love Is Blind UK, Genius Game and Big Brother.

