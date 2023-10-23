Tickets selling fast for 'Whispering' Bob's Beatles talk in Sunderland
The talk is titled The Songs The Beatles Gave Away and takes place at 17Ninteeen in the East End at 8pm on Saturday, October 28.
The talk, co-delivered by Whistle Test presenter Bob and Beatles expert Colin Hall, concerns the incredible catalogue of songs written by the band, but never recorded by them except as demos. However, many were hits for other artists.
Some are quite well known. Bad to Me and World Without Love were Lennon & McCartney songs which made number one for Billy J Kramer and Peter & Gordon respectively.
But other acts to have hits with songs most people don’t realise the Beatles wrote include the Fourmost, Cilla Black, PJ Proby, Mary Hopkin and the Applejacks.
Tickets for The Songs The Beatles Gave Away are £20 plus £2 booking fee, at www.eventbrite.co.uk and www.wegottickets.com.