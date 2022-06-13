The War And Treaty to bring award-winning Americana R'n'B sound to Sunderland's Fire Station

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charismatic husband and wife team bring their new album, Hearts Town - named after their ever-growing fanbase - to the city’s newest venue.

The War and Treaty have come a long way since forming in 2014. Over the past few years, they have created a unique fusion of genres which has earned them international acclaim, a stream of high-profile awards and nominations and are winning them new fans.

Following the release of their second studio album, the Americana-meets-soul duo are headed to the North East with their full band, for the very first time.

Husband and wife duo The War and Treaty

The husband and wife duo, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter, will touch down at The Fire Station in Sunderland on Saturday, June 18.

They formed their band in 2014, then going by their last names, before becoming The War and Treaty in 2017.

An Iraq War veteran, Michael has been open about his PTSD and finding strength in making music. The pair say there is relief and release that comes from being on stage and singing their souls out together.

The War and Treaty are “always in a state of gratefulness and thankfulness,” he said.

Having opened for the legendary Al Green and toured with country icons Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile, the duo’s talent has seen them win loyal following for their trademark high-energy.

Since being crowned Emerging Artist of the Year in the 2019 by the Americana Music Association, the couple have amassed a dedicated following thanks to their infectious and intimate on-stage presence. In fact, their latest album was named after the adoring nickname for their fanbase, Hearts Town.

Tamsin Austin, director at the Fire Station, said: “We are so excited to have The War & Treaty play The Fire Station Sunderland. In the many years I have been involved in promoting Americana music, I have seen many electrifying live acts, yet few have uplifted me as much as The War & Treaty.

"They have immense onstage presence, and their energy is so infectious and motivating. It is impossible not to be moved by them.”