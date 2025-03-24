The Darkness at O2 City Hall Newcastle: Last minute cancellation forces band to reschedule
The band, best known for their 2003 his I Believe in a Thing Called Love, were scheduled to play at O2 City Hall Newcastle on Friday, March 21, but postponed the show that afternoon.
A post on the band’s social media platforms read: “It is with great regret that we have to announce that Justin has been diagnosed with a chest infection this morning, and told by the doctor that he cannot sing for a few days.
“As a result, The Darkness’ shows and VIP events in Newcastle and Manchester will be rescheduled.”
The band last played in Newcastle back in December 2023 but fans will only need to wait another few days for the band to fit the rescheduled gigs.
The show in Manchester will take palce on Monday, March 31 before the band travel to Newcastle for the rescheduled date on Tuesday, April 1.
Hawkins has since returned to full health as the tour is set to continue on Wednesday. Once again taking to social media, on Monday morning the band said: “Hey everyone! We’re pleased to report that The Darkness are back to 100% Darkness greatness. The Dreams on Toast tour is back on track, and tonight we unleash the power at the Bristol Beacon!”
All tickets are valid for the rescheduled shows while refunds can be sorted from the point of purchase if fans are unable to make the new date.
