The biggest names heading to Come Together Festival this summer as event edges closer

Initial announcements came towards the end of 2024 with Robbie Williams and Kings Of Leon announced over two seperate days, while a huge range of artists have now been announced for additional sets throughout the days.

This year’s festival lineup is packed with an eclectic mix of talent, ranging from indie rock heavyweights to rising stars and genre-defying artists from across the North East and beyond.

Following the event’s most recent lineup announcement, these are some of the biggest names heading to the Town Moor with additional names also filling the lineup.

The festival will take place from Wednesday, August 20 until Friday, August 22 with the announced acts currently set to perform on these two dates.

1 . Robbie Williams Fresh from the successful release of his critically acclaimed film, Robbie Williams is headlining the first day of the event in Newcastle.

2 . Kings of Leon US Rockers Kings Of Leon will bring their festival ready anthems to Newcastle to headline the second day of the event.

3 . Kaiser Chiefs Chart toppers Kaiser Chiefs are among the acts performing on the first day of the event on the bill under Robbie Williams.