Taskmaster: How to watch the new series of the Channel 4 show featuring Rosie Ramsey

The wait is over - Taskmaster is back this week and it features a familiar face from the North East.

The 19th series of the show, which started on Dave but has since moved to Channel 4, starts this week with South Tyneside local Rosie Ramsey part of the five person panel.

The show sees comedians take part in a series of tasks - both pre recorded and in-person - through a two month period. Episodes will be aired every week with Greg Davies and Alex Horne returning as the hosting duo.

Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant 'Little' Alex Horne. | Channel 4Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant 'Little' Alex Horne. | Channel 4
Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant 'Little' Alex Horne. | Channel 4

Who is on the newest series of Taskmaster?

The new season is set to feature Fatiha El-Ghorri, Jason Mantzoukas, Mathew Baynton, Stevie Martin and Rosie Ramsey, who was born and raised in the North East.

Ramsey co hosts the comedy podcast Shagged Married Annoyed alongside her husband and fellow comedian Chris Ramsey, also from South Tyneside.

Her solo projects have included appearances on the game show The Wheel, Would I Lie to You?

Taskmaster series 19 lineup Taskmaster series 19 lineup
Taskmaster series 19 lineup | Channel 4

When does the new series of Taskmaster start?

The show begins on Thursday, May 1 on Channel 4.

Episides will be shown every Thursday until Thursday, July 3.

How can I watch the new series of Taskmaster?

The show will be aired on Channel 4 every Thursday between 9pm and 10pm until the first week of July.

Anyone who is unable to watch the show live can watch each episode after it is shared on the Channel 4 website and app. The on demand service also allows viewers to watch a show from the start if it is being aired live.

