Real Good is the brand new single from electronic-dance-pop band Vandebilt.

Post-Lockdown, the four-piece have finally been able to tour and release the single after recording started on a tobacco farm in the South of France back in 2019 with Smoove (of Smoove & Turrell) before being finalised at Liverpool’s Whitewood studio.

It features the band’s trademark pop guitar riffs meets synth pads to create an up-beat sound. The self-produced Rather Be is the B-side to this single.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vandebilt on stage at Docks Academy, Grimsby. Photo by Sam Sharp

Vandebilt celebrate this single release with a headline show at The Cluny in Newcastle on Saturday, September 18 with indie-pop band Marketplace and experimental house DJs Ponder completing the line up.

Joe Collins, lead singer with the band, said: "We're loving being back out on tour at the minute, we've had the pleasure of playing some great shows over the last month and can't wait to round it off with a special headline gig on Saturday at The Cluny."

Speaking about the single, he said: "Real Good is a track we wrote and started recording back in 2019, actually on a tobacco farm in the South of France with Smoove (of Smoove and Turrell). We then headed into Whitewood Recording Studio in Liverpool to finish the track off, and we've been sitting on it for quite a while since, it feels great to finally get it out."

*Vandebilt play The Cluny, Newcastle, on September 18. Tickets priced £10 are available here.

Joe Collins on stage. Photo by Sam Sharp

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.