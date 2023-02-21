Sunderland's Docksuns, the band with ambitions to play Glastonbury in SAFC shirt, gear up for hometown show
A Sunderland band whose goal is to play Glastonbury in SAFC shirts are gearing up for their first hometown show in a year.
Four-piece Docksuns release Real Thing, their biggest sounding single to date, on March 3 – and to celebrate they’ve announced their first hometown gig in nearly a year.
Taking place at Independent on May 6, the headline show is one in a string of live dates for the Sunderland lads who are so passionate about their home city they named the band after being ‘sons of the dock’.
The gig will form part of a three-way gig swap and they will be joined at Independent by Lee Ford from Liverpool, and Balado from Glasgow, with Docksuns playing the other bands’ home stages later in the year, too.
New release Real Thing follows up last year’s acclaimed Nile Street EP.
Hailed as fast-paced and energy-filled, Real Thing is said to be their finest work to date - with an infectious opening guitar line and immediate vocals, the
song builds at pace into a catchy, made for radio chorus.
Mixed and recorded at Sunderland’s Motorhouse Studio by Jordan Miller from fellow Sunderland band Vandebilt, Real Thing was written by Docksuns frontman James Baxter with a clear message of “no regrets.”
James said: “The song relives a scene from a night out in Sunderland town centre. It is about going home alone or with someone who might give you that feeling of regret in more sober times.
"The overall message is live life with no regrets and sort it out in the morning.”
Docksuns formed in 2018 and have since shared the stage with Scouting For Girls, The Sherlocks and Shaun Ryder.
As well as James on lead vocals / guitar, the band is made up of Stephen Keogh (guitar/vocals), Adam Dawkins (bass guitar/vocals) and Glenn Laws (drums).
The band has played sold out shows in the North East, with the latest, in Newcastle, taking place at the start of the year.
Docksuns, who recently acquired a band manager for the first time, Dan Potter, are also confirmed for this year's Stockton Calling Festival in April and the new Sunlun Calling festival which replaces the former Sunniside Live festival in Sunniside Gardens.