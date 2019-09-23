Sunderland street dancers crowned world champions
Young Sunderland street dancers have been crowned World Champions.
A team of ten dancers, aged between six and 10, from the Dance Jam Street Dance School in Villiers Street, Sunderland, were named World Champions at the United Dance Organisation’s (UDO) World Street Dance Championship held in Blackpool.
The UDO Championships attract more than 6,000 dancers from 35 countries. The crew voted World Champions is called Luminous, and other crews from the Dance Jam School also wowed the judges.
Company Director and choreographer Jennifer Oswald explained: “As well as Luminous winning the Under-10 category, our crew Mini Jam came third in the Under-14s category, and DJfam came seventh in the Super Crew section which is open to any age.
“The Luminous crew, made up of seven girls and three boys, was just overjoyed to win, they were completely made up and some of the dancers were in tears. We were also thrilled with our mothers’ group, Mackem Mamas, who were placed second in the parents’ category. So it’s not just the kids from Dance Jam that can dance, but their parents too – Mackem Mamas had mums aged between 25 and 50.”
The crews had already fought off stiff opposition to win through regional heats.
The Dance Jam School has been attending the UDO Championships for six years and although it has been successful in the past, it’s the first time they’ve produced World
Champions.
Dance Jam was established in August 2012 when Jennifer noticed a gap in the market in Sunderland for a company offering street dance.
“We are so proud of all of our dancers who worked so hard over the weekend. The crews performed on the Saturday and only the top 20 per cent of the teams went forward to the Sunday. They danced again on the Sunday when four judges made the final decisions.
“We’re one of a couple of companies in Sunderland who specialise in street dance and we work with dozens of children aged between three and 18,” said Jennifer, who works with fellow dance teacher and choreographer Amy Richardson at Dance Jam.”