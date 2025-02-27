Sunderland Singers join No Attached Strings Recorder Group for Fulwell Methodist Church show

Sunderland Singers are joining forces with No Attached Strings Recorder Group to bring a concert on Saturday, March 1, at Fulwell Methodist Church.

It will be a varied programme with both groups performing numbers from traditional to pop.

The recorder is often the subject of derision, being referred to as the 'instrument of torture', but the ensemble will showcase that it is in fact a serious instrument ranging from descant to bass, providing wonderful harmonies.

The instrument has a long distinguished history and even famous pop groups have used it in their recordings, such as the Rolling Stones on 'Ruby Tuesday' and The Beatles' 'Fool on a Hill'.

The Sunderland Singers were founded in 1936 and over the years have given concerts all over the North East.

They rehearse every Wednesday in the church, and new members are welcome.

The concert starts at 7pm with donations on the door.